Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has taken the decision to pull the plug on the affiliation of 105 private/venture schools in the state as of March 31, 2023.

This decision was taken due to their poor performance in the HSLC (High School Leaving Certificate) and AHM (Assam High Madrassa) examinations in 2022.

The SEBA initiated an inquiry into the performance of 294 private and venture schools and found that 41 of them had performed extremely poorly in the past five years.

Also Read: When will encounter killing stop in Assam?

As a result, SEBA issued show-cause notices to the 294 schools on June 28 and July 11, 2022, asking them to explain why their affiliation should not be cancelled.

However, 107 schools did not respond to the notices. The SEBA then evaluated the responses of 187 schools that sought a second chance to improve their results and granted a second chance to two schools, one in Nagaon and the other in Lakhimpur.

Starting from April 1, 2023, none of the 105 de-affiliated schools will be able to register any students in Class IX.

Also Read: Assam: CID inquiry ordered into Udalguri mistaken identity firing case

The district-wise break-up of the 105 schools is as follows: Charaideo, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Nalbari and Chirang (1 each); Goalpara, Hojai, Majuli and Udalguri (2 each); Baksa, Cachar, Biswanath, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon (3 each); Dhubri, Barpeta, Dima Hasao, Sivasagar, Kamrup, Morigaon (4 each); Bongaigaon, Jorhat and Sonitpur (5 each); Golaghat and Kamrup (M) (6 each); Dibrugarh (7); Kokrajhar (8) and Tinsukia (9).