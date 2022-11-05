Guwahati: The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Result 2022 will be released on Sunday (November 6). Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said on Saturday that the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 Grade 3 Result will be declared tomorrow.

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website: sebaonline.org.

“I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts,” Sarma said in a tweet.

In order to check the Grade 3 result online, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth on the official login portal.

Assam SLRC Grade 3 Result 2022: Steps to check

–Visit the official website – sebaonline.org

–On the homepage, click on the Grade 3 result link (will be active after the result declaration).

–A new login window will appear.

–Enter your application number and password.

–Submit the details and your result will appear on the screen.

–Download the result and take a printout for future reference.