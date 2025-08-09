Guwahati: Two individuals were arrested in Guwahati on Saturday after police intercepted their vehicle and recovered fake Indian currency notes (FICN).

Acting on a tip-off, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station stopped a Hyundai i20 near the Audi showroom in Beharbari.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Wasim Wangmayum (21) and Samurailatpam Prasanta Sharma (25), both from Manipur.

Inside the car, officers found 36 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, totaling a face value of ?18,000. The police also seized the Hyundai i20 (DL4C AX 0800), a Poco Android phone, and an iPhone 15 Pro.

Initial investigations suggest the fake notes were sourced from Noida and Delhi and were brought to Guwahati to be exchanged. A police post on X confirmed the interception of the vehicle.

Police sources stated the notes were found hidden inside the car. The seized mobile phones are being forensically examined for call records and messages to identify others involved in the counterfeit network.

A team has been formed to trace the entire supply chain, including the suppliers in Noida and Delhi and any local facilitators.

Law enforcement sources emphasized the importance of dismantling these criminal networks, noting that fake currency often enters the local economy through small transactions, which in turn fuels larger criminal activities.

Officials said more arrests are possible as the investigation progresses. A formal FIR is expected to be filed soon.