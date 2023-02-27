Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for a CID inquiry into the alleged incident of a wrong encounter that took place in Udalguri recently.

A statement by the Chief Minister’s office read, “In view of an incident that took place in Udalguri district involving the death of a dacoit and injuring two police personnel namely Sub-Inspector Hira Jyoti Pegu and constable Sukumar Barman and recovering of some arms in the encounter, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today asked Director General of Police G.P. Singh to initiate a CID inquiry to ascertain factual details of the incident.”

It may be mentioned that a magisterial inquiry has already been initiated into the incident.

The CM has asked the DGP to ensure the completion of the inquiry within two weeks.

Recently, a man who was gunned down in police firing in the Udalguri district during an operation to nab a “notorious dacoit” was alleged to be a case of mistaken identity.

The deceased has been identified as Dimbeswar Musahari by his family who said that the police shot him down as a case of mistaken identity.

The body of Dimbeswar Musahari was exhumed from a village in Orang on the application of his family, four days after his death.

This exhumation was done in the presence of a magistrate.