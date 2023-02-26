GUWAHATI: The youths in Assam belonging to the Muslim community are happy with the BJP government in the state.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement while reacting to the allegations made by the opposition parties that the Muslim community in the state are being targeted.

The Assam chief minister further stated that the Muslim youths in the state are also now getting jobs in different government department and also are benefited of different government schemes.

Also read: Assam: One killed as truck collides with bus in Kaliabor

“What I have seen in recent times is that the Muslim youths are happy. They now get government jobs, and also gets benefit of different schemes.”

“Today, people belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities are happy face. I haven’t come across anyone in the past two years, who is sad,” the Assam CM added.