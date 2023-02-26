Guwahati: A tragic road accident in Assam‘s Kaliabor left one person dead and several others injured on Saturday night.

The accident occurred when a bus, travelling from Guwahati to Jagun in the Tinsukia district, collided head-on with a truck. The bus reportedly lost control and fell into a deep ditch.

The victim, Jintu Bora, a resident of Dergaon, died on the spot. The injured were rushed to the Kaliabor Sub Divisional Civil Hospital.

According to the driver, the truck had been travelling on the wrong side when the collision occurred.

There were 22 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. The deceased’s relative said that Bora had recently been admitted to Dibrugarh and then referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.

Doctors had declared him fit to be discharged, and they were returning home when tragedy struck.