Guwahati: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the construction of five new foot overbridges (FOBs) along the Guwahati Bypass on National Highway 27 (NH27), marking a significant step toward enhancing pedestrian safety and urban infrastructure.

This project addresses the growing pedestrian traffic, especially around key educational and institutional areas.

The overbridges will be strategically placed at key locations: Jalukbari (near Assam Engineering College), Tetelia, Gorchuk (near CPWD Office), Royal Global University Point, and Lalmati (near Games Village).

Announcing the development on Wednesday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the news on his official X handle, highlighting the focus on pedestrian convenience:

“Prioritizing pedestrian convenience. @NHAI_Official is constructing 5-foot overbridges with escalators on the Guwahati Bypass of NH27 at important junctions to ensure safe crossings, especially for students. Streetlights will also be installed along the entire stretch.”

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 5, 2025

Along with the announcement, the Chief Minister shared a detailed map showing the exact locations of the upcoming foot overbridges and confirmed that the entire 18-kilometer stretch of the bypass will be illuminated with streetlights for enhanced night-time visibility.

These initiatives aim to enhance road safety and facilitate smoother pedestrian movement along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

Urban planners have long advocated for safer road-crossing options in fast-growing cities like Guwahati.

A senior infrastructure expert in the city commented, “This is a welcome move. Escalator-equipped FOBs will ease commuting, particularly for the elderly and students.”

Once completed, the project is expected to serve as a model for urban highway development across the Northeast, prioritizing pedestrian safety and smoother traffic flow in growing urban centers.