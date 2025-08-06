Agartala: Tension erupted in Bishramganj in Tripura’s Sepahijala district on Tuesday night after a bus was vandalized following the alleged molestation of a young woman.

The victim, an intern from Guwahati, had returned to Agartala earlier in the day and was on her way home when a co-passenger reportedly molested her.

Witnesses on the bus reportedly ignored the incident, pretending to be asleep. The woman was later taken to the hospital and is said to have recorded parts of the assault on her phone.

As news spread, hundreds of locals gathered at the scene, leading to the bus being damaged. To prevent the situation from getting worse, authorities quickly imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Police, along with Tripura State Rifles and CRPF personnel, were deployed. IG (Law and Order) Ipper Manchak visited the area and urged people not to spread rumors on social media.

Local sources said the victim is from the tribal community, while the accused is non-tribal, which caused some to focus on the communal aspect of the incident.

However, officials have stressed that the case is still under investigation and have warned against spreading false information.

Tipra Motha Party founder, Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, condemned both the molestation and the mob violence. “This is not about tribal or non-tribal, but about a woman’s dignity,” he said.

He also called the mob violence “unacceptable” and confirmed he had spoken with the victim, her family, and the state DGP. Debbarman offered his support and urged for peace, adding, “Violence only divides people, it doesn’t solve anything.”

Police reported that the main suspect in the molestation case got off the bus before it reached Bishramganj motor stand. A manhunt is underway to find him.