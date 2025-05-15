Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder and former Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Pradyot Kishore Debbarman visited Congress Bhavan in Agartala on Wednesday evening.

During his visit, he met and interacted with former Congress colleagues, including Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Speaking to the media, Debbarman clarified that he had visited due to a prior commitment and asked reporters not to attach political motives to the meeting.

He explained that he had returned Congress party items, including flags and flexes, which had remained at his residence.

“I maintain cordial relations with all political parties, and my only differences are with the CPIM,” Debbarman said, urging the media to refrain from speculation.

Hours after Debbarman’s visit to the Congress Bhavan, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha appealed to Debbarman and his followers to return to the Congress Party.

Notably, Debbarman and his followers had parted ways with the party after disagreements with the central leadership over the NRC issue. Debbarman had resigned from his post as PCC Chief and founded the Tipra Motha Party, which initially emerged as a social movement.

Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha expressed his views on Debbarman’s visit and said, “After the Congress Party appointed me as its President, I appealed to everyone to strengthen the party’s hands. Thousands of our workers who deserted the party should come back to the political family with which they started their career and ensure that the party forms a government in Tripura. If Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Debbarman wishes to return, we will welcome him and his supporters wholeheartedly.”

Regarding the purpose of Debbarman’s visit, Saha said, “Party workers informed me that some party publicity materials were with him. Since he was the PCC chief, he had kept those materials at his residence. He has now returned them. We are extremely happy that he has extended us support despite not being in the party.”

Tipra Motha is currently part of the BJP-led alliance in Tripura, along with the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the BJP.