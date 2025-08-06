Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Gas Company.

Assam Gas Company is inviting applications from eligible candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes who are domicile of Assam and having registration under employment exchanges of Assam for recruitment to the posts or career of ITI Trainees.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : ITI Trainee

No. of posts : 4

Monthly Stipend : Rs. 10,000/-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualification :

1. HSLC Passed

2. Passed ITI Diesel Mechanic Trade

OR

ITI Fitter Trade from Govt. of Assam recognized institutions or affiliated to SCVT/NCVT.

Age Limit : Minimum18 Years and Maximum 43 Years

Also Read : Mawphanlur : A Spectacular Little Paradise that offers offbeat tourism experience

How to apply :

Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to visit the website www.assamgas.org for the details of the vacancy and may download the application format.

Applicants should send the filled in application form along with all relevant self-attested (signed with dates) documents addressing to “THE MANAGING DIRECTOR, ASSAM GAS COMPANY LIMITED, DULIAJAN, DIST-DIBRUGARH, PIN-786602” clearly super scribing the Post applied for on or before 31/08/2025

Applicants should also firmly paste a recent passport size colour photograph should be firmly pasted on the application

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here