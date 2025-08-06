Applications are invited for recruitment of 417 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda in 2025.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers.

Name of post : Manager-Sales

No. of posts : 227

Qualification :

Mandatory: Graduation in any discipline

Preferred: MBA / PGDM in Marketing / Sales / Banking

Experience : Minimum -03- Years of experience in Sales in Banking and Financial institutions exclusively in liabilities products

Name of post : Officer- Agriculture Sales

No. of posts : 142

Qualification :

Mandatory: 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal Husbandry / Veterinary Science / Dairy Science / Fishery Science / Pisciculture / Agri. Marketing & Cooperation / Cooperation & Banking / Agro-Forestry / Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology / B.Tech Biotechnology / Food Science / Agriculture Business Management / Food Technology / Dairy Technology /Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture / Fisheries Engineering

Preferable: Two Year Full Time Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Agri Business/Rural Management/Finance

Experience : Minimum -01- Year experience in Agri Sales, preferably in BFSI

Name of post : Manager – Agriculture Sales

No. of posts : 48

Qualification :

Mandatory: 4-year Degree (graduation) in Agriculture / Horticulture / Animal Husbandry / Veterinary Science / Dairy Science / Fishery Science / Pisciculture / Agri. Marketing & Cooperation / Cooperation & Banking / Agro-Forestry / Forestry/ Agricultural Biotechnology / B.Tech Biotechnology / Food Science / Agriculture Business Management / Food Technology / Dairy Technology /Agricultural Engineering/ Sericulture / Fisheries Engineering

Preferable: Two Year Full Time Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Sales/Marketing/Agri Business/Rural Management/Finance

Experience : Minimum -03- Years’ experience in Agri Sales, preferably in BFSI

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 26.08.2025

Application Fees :

Rs.850/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.175/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM/DESM & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here