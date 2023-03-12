Guwahati: A man who was accused of murdering his wife and burying the body in the backyard surrendered before the Nagaon Police on Sunday.

He surrendered before the police officers at the Itachali Town Outpost.

The police took into custody Narayan Das, the alleged murderer of his wife Momi Das.

Narayan, who is an e-rickshaw driver, had been living in the Dimoruguri area for many years with his wife and was known to often fight with her.

The body of Momi Das was exhumed from his backyard on Saturday evening.

The police are investigating the case further.