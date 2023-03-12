Guwahati: A newborn baby was found dead, floating in the Bahini River on Sunday near the ISBT in Guwahati.

Following a call from locals, the Gorchuk Police arrived at the scene at the backside of Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) near Azan Fakir Road and recovered the body.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, with no external injury marks present on the body.

It appears that the baby died due to drowning, although the exact cause of death will not be known until the results of the post-mortem are revealed.

According to some of the locals, the baby was born just the day before, prompting outrage among the community.

One local commented, “It seems people now have turned devil, they have no sympathy and love for their own baby, and thus, they treat them like animals.”

The police have launched an investigation into the case, in an attempt to identify the baby and his parents.