Guwahati: Assam will soon get a cancer research institute which is believed to be the largest in South Asia, officials said on Saturday.

The cancer facility has been planned to be built at Amingaon on the outskirts of Guwahati.

According to Assam health department officials, once the centre comes up, Assam would represent the northeastern states on the world map of research hubs as a result of the state-of-the-art facility here.

In a workshop held here on Friday under the aegis of the Assam government’s Medical Education and Research Department, experts discussed the project’s operational design and road map.

Dr D Nori, an internationally renowned oncologist, as well as professors from AIIMS, IIT Guwahati, Gauhati Medical College Hospital, and other top medical institutions, took part in the workshop to create a schedule for carrying out the project.

A series of consultative sessions were planned, according to Siddharth Singh, commissioner and secretary of the Medical Education & Research Department, to properly describe the project design.

Singh added that the centre would feature a paediatric oncology hospital affiliated with the treatment of cancer in children.

In addition, a child cardiology wing has been planned for the project, according to Singh.