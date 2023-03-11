Guwahati: Assam Police seized 1.3 kg of heroin from a vehicle in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Mizoram border on Friday.

Three persons were arrested in connection to the seizure.

The vehicle was coming from Mizoram’s side and was intercepted by police at the Kontekchera area under the Bazaricherra police station.

Upon searching the vehicle, police found 100 soap cases of drugs containing 1.3 kg of heroin in secret chambers.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in this regard and further investigation is underway.

It may be mentioned that the particular border route has become a hotspot of interstate smuggling activities without almost every day contraband items being moved from one state to another.

In most cases, the contraband is brought in from Myanmar and then shipped to various states in India.

While the government has been stating of taking strict actions against all such illegal movements, the activities continue to take place in those areas.