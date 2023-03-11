Guwahati: Two government employees were arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam for allegedly accepting bribes in the Udalguri district of Assam.

The arrested individuals were identified as Kanak Chandra Baruah, Lat Mandal from the Office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district and Dilip Borah, Gaonburah (village headman) of No.1 Amguri, Kalaigaon.

In the same trap operation, Sh Dilip Borah, Gaonburah, No.1 Amguri Gaon, Kalaigaon, Dist- Udalguri was caught red handed by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM for conspiring and accepting Rs.4,500/- from the complainant as part of bribe demanded by the Lat Mandal @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/fF42roeM2D — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 10, 2023

Police sources informed that the team was alerted after receiving a complaint, alleging that the two individuals had demanded Rs 10,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing land mutation documents.

Later, the amount was reduced to Rs 5,000. A trap was laid in the office of the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon in Udalguri district and Dilip Borah was caught red-handed after he accepted Rs 4,500 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

Today, a team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM laid a trap in the O/O the Revenue Circle Officer, Kalaigaon, Dist- Udalguri and apprehended Sh Kanak Barua, Lat Mandal for demanding bribe from the complainant for processing his land mutation documents. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice pic.twitter.com/Q96CvR1JVe — Surendra Kumar (@surendrakr_ips) March 10, 2023

The tainted bribe money was also recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses. Subsequently, both of them were arrested after getting sufficient evidence, the police said.

A case has been registered in ACB Police Station on March 10 under Section 120(B) IPC, 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.