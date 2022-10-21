DIBRUGARH: TheDirectorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption (DV&AC) unit has launched a massive crackdown on alleged corruption in the Dibrugarh district transport office (DTO) in Assam.

A raid was conducted at the residence of Sanjib Hazarika – DTO of Dibrugarh district in Assam on Friday.

Sources informed that the DV&AC sleuths have recovered Rs 7,03,800 unaccounted cash and demonetized notes worth Rs 87,000 from the residence of Sanjib Hazarika – DTO of Dibrugarh district in Assam.

Earlier, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Wednesday night raided the residence of Dibrugarh District Transport Office (DTO) junior assistant Ditimoni Gogoi.

During the search of her residences, the vigilance sleuths recovered Rs 9,30,500 in cash and documents.

Earlier in the day, Gogoi was arrested by a team of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption after a broker was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 700 from a person allegedly on her behalf for facilitating offline payment of road tax.

The broker identified as Pankaj Saikia was also arrested along with the head assistant.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team on Thursday also raided the house of Pankaj Saikia located in Dibrugarh’s Tengakhat area. During the raid, several documents were seized from his residence.