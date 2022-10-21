UDALGURI: One more elephant death has been reported from Assam.

An elephant has died in Udalguri district of Assam due to electrocution.

The elephant reportedly died after coming in contact with a live wire.

This is suspected to be a case of “deliberate electrocution”.

With this, the elephant death toll in Assam has risen to 14 in little over 2 weeks.

Notably, elephants enter human inhabited areas in search of food.

Also read: Assam: 120 government officials arrested on graft charges since 2017

Often such visits by elephants result in death of either an elephant or humans.

In recent times, elephant deaths due to electrocution have become a major concern.

Many farmers, in order to protect their crops from elephants, lay electric wires.

On numerous occasions there live wires claim the lives of elephants.

Despite the topic being of great concern, no concrete solution has come out in years.