GUWAHATI: A total of 120 government officials have been arrested by the police in Assam since 2017 on graft charges.

According to Assam police, as many as 120 public servants have been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the last six years for corruption.

Moreover, 10 middlemen were also arrested while they were taking bribes at different government offices across Assam.

Assam special DGP – GP Singh said that between the period from 2017 till October this year 107 corruption cases have also been registered.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption caught red-handed and arrested 50 persons including 48 government employees while they were taking bribes.

“Eleven government employees were arrested in 2017, 22 persons including 19 public servants arrested in 2018, 16 persons including 13 public servants arrested in 2019, 18 persons including 16 public servants arrested in 2020, 13 public servants were arrested in 2021,” Assam special DGP GP Singh said.

