Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday sent a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Faizan Ahmed, an IIT Kharagpur student from Tinsukia.

IIT Kharagpur‘s third-year mechanical engineering student Faizan Ahmed, who hailed from eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district, was found dead in his hostel room on October 14.

His parents on observing his body filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the Superintending of Police (SP), Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and the Inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) Police Station for an investigation.

In view of this, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma wrote a letter to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for her intervention to carry out a thorough investigation to unearth the truth leading to the death of the bright student whose untimely death has caused a deep sense of grief across the state, said a statement issued from CMO.