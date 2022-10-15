GUWAHATI: Faizan Ahmed, a youth from Tinsukia district in Assam, has been found dead at a hostel of IIT-Kharagpur.

The deceased – 23-year-old Faizan Ahmed – was a third-year mechanical engineering student of IIT-Kharagpur.

Faizan Ahmed was found dead from a closed room in the Lala Lajpat Rai Hall.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed pain at the demise if the young student.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that he is deeply pained at the death of Faizan Ahmed.

The Assam CM also expressed condolences to the deceased’s family.

“Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Deeply pained by the unfortunate death of Faizan Ahmed, a bright young student from Tinsukia studying at the prestigious IIT Kharagpur.



My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/xupfPtFIIx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 14, 2022