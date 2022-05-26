Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated one “model high school” each in three tea estates of Biswanath district.

The schools were inaugurated as part of the 96 such educational institutions that would become operational in various districts of the state by end of this month.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma stated these institutions will act as factories producing human resources who will make every member of their community proud through their achievements in life.

“I am confident these schools will be able to meet the aspirations of each and every parent from the tea tribe communities who want to see their children receiving the same education as that of the wards of parents from other regions,” the Chief Minister said.

“Earlier, many children from the tea garden areas had to either drop out of the formal education system or didn’t even enroll into any school owing to a number of factors, primarily financial. These schools are opening a window of opportunity for such children as well. I would like to appeal to the parents to not deprive their children of the education they deserve and to make the best use of these schools,” he added.

Sarma also said that within a period of 2-3 years, these model high schools will be upgraded to higher secondary levels and that there were plans to establish graduation degree colleges too for the benefit of the tea garden communities.

Making a strong push for penetration of formal education in each and every family living within the tea garden areas, the Chief Minister said that education is the single most powerful weapon through which the economically backward tea tribe communities will be able to raise their socio-economic status to that of other communities.

The Chief Minister made an appeal to tribe communities, asking them to desist from adding salt to their daily cup of tea, so that the health issues which arise out of this unhealthy practice can be avoided.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister made a visit to the under-construction new medical college at Biswanath town and instructed the contractor and the concerned officials to ensure the completion of construction by 2024.