Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to music icon Bhupen Hazarika on his 99th birth anniversary, calling him one of India’s most remarkable voices and a symbol of unity through art.

In a heartfelt message shared on Monday, Modi reflected on Hazarika’s towering contributions to Indian culture and marked the beginning of the late maestro’s birth centenary year.

The Prime Minister highlighted that Hazarika’s influence went far beyond music. He described the Bharat Ratna awardee as “the heartbeat of the people,” whose songs carried messages of kindness, justice, empathy, and rooted identity.

“What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody,” Modi wrote.

Reflecting on Hazarika’s personal journey, Modi recalled how the legendary artist traveled widely, met global intellectuals and artists, yet remained deeply connected to Assam and its indigenous traditions.

Hazarika’s academic excellence took him from Cotton College and Banaras Hindu University to Columbia University in the United States, where he engaged with thought leaders and musicians from around the world.

During his time abroad, Hazarika met African-American civil rights activist Paul Robeson, whose song Ol’ Man River inspired Hazarika’s iconic Assamese composition Bistirna Parore.

Former U.S. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt also honoured him with a gold medal for his performances of Indian folk music.

Despite a successful global presence, Hazarika chose to return to India. Modi praised him for dedicating his life to art and social causes through mediums such as radio, theatre, films, and documentaries.

He also mentored emerging artists, using his music as a platform to advocate for rural development, social justice, and the power of the common man.

The Prime Minister underscored that Hazarika’s work resonated with the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, as his music transcended linguistic and regional boundaries. Composing in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi, Hazarika brought Assam’s culture to national and international audiences.

Though elected as an independent MLA in 1967, Hazarika never pursued politics as a career. Modi emphasized that he preferred to serve society through his creative pursuits. His contributions earned him several national honours, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and eventually the Bharat Ratna in 2019.

Modi also remembered the emotional farewell Hazarika received in 2011, when lakhs of people attended his funeral. “Even in death, as in life, he brought people together,” Modi said, noting that Hazarika was cremated at Jalukbari hillock, overlooking the Brahmaputra, a river that featured prominently in his work.

Appreciating the ongoing initiatives by the Assam government and the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust to promote his legacy, the Prime Minister encouraged younger generations to learn from the legendary figure. “Bhupen Da’s life teaches us the power of empathy, of listening to people, and of staying rooted,” Modi concluded.