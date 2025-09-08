Applications are invited for recruitment of administrative govt job in ASTEC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Science Technology & Environment Council (ASTEC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Data Entry Operator under the scheme of “EIACP (Environment Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme)” on purely temporary basis for a period of 3 (three) months in 2025. The engagement will neither have regularization under ASTEC nor absorption under any job/programme of Government of Assam in future and no person (s) so engaged shall have any right (s) to claim for permanent

absorption in any post (s) in the government or in the ASTEC

Name of post : Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduation having sound knowledge in Computer technology (website development, designing, internet, publication etc.) with also minimum 1 year Certificate Course/Diploma in Computer and good communication skills.

Salary : Rs. 16,000/- per month

Age Limit : The candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on the date of interview.

How to apply :

Interested candidate will have to submit self-attested photocopies of testimonials (from matriculation onward) with a duly filed Standard Application Form and also Aadhar Card through official Email of the programme i.e. [email protected].

Last date for submission testimonials and also Standard Application form is 19.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here