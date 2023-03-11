Shillong: The police are in search of two suspects of murdering one and dumping the chopped body near Umiam Lake.

Residents of East Khasi Hills were shocked following the sensational case of the decapitation of Omeka Myrthong, a resident of Mawlaingut.

The victim was reported missing on February 26, and a missing report was filed on March 3 at Lumdiengjri Police Station.

After further investigation, it was established that the victim was last seen with two of his friends, who were reportedly in an inebriated state.

The severed head of the victim was found on the bank of Umiam Lake, and on Wednesday, the remaining parts of the body were recovered from the same location.

DIG Eastern Range Davis Marak has revealed that the police have now filed a zero FIR, and the suspects are now on the run.

The case is now being transferred to Lumdiengjri Police Station and they would take up the case.

The deceased is survived by his five children.

Police have launched a hunt to nab the suspects and are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward.