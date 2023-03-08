Shillong: On Tuesday, villagers found a decapitated head near the banks of the Umiam lake in Meghalaya and immediately informed the police.

The identity of the person is yet to be ascertained. However, it has been confirmed that the deceased is a male.

The locals informed the police and the head was taken to the Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

A case has been registered in connection with the case and the police are now trying to trace the body.

Sources said that it has been confirmed that the man was murdered but further details will come to light only after the identity of the man is found.