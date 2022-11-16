SHILLONG: The Meghalaya high court has directed the state government to prevent seepage of wastes into the Umaim Lake, waters of which are already reported to be ‘toxic’.

The Meghalaya high court also observed that the state government and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) are serious about protecting the Umiam Lake and its surroundings.

Notably, the Meghalaya government has taken measures to ensure protection of the Umiam Lake and its surroundings.

The Meghalaya government has reportedly vowed to preserve the pristine environment of Umiam Lake and that it does not get overrun due to development and industrialisation.

The court also noted that a report filed by the Meghalaya government on November 14 revealed that all three ongoing construction projects near Umiam Lake do not comply with the norms prescribed for buildings near the Lake.

The Meghalaya government also stated that few people can also be prosecuted, who started construction works prior to obtaining any permission.

The Meghalaya government in its report also stated that strict norms be imposed on hotels and resorts that surround the Umiam Lake.

The matter will be next heard on February 2 next year.