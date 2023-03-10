Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway on Friday opened a trans tea stall at the Guwahati Railway station in Assam’s capital Guwahati.

The trans tea stall, initiated by the NF Railway, is a first of its kind over the Indian Railways and will be fully managed by the transgender community.

The NF Railway has taken the initiative in active collaboration with the All Assam Transgender Association.

The trans tea stall was inaugurated at the railway station’s platform number one by General Manager of NF Railway Anshul Gupta in presence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, associate vice chairman of the transgender welfare board of Assam.

“The NF Railway has taken the initiative for the empowerment of the transgenders. This initiative is the first of its kind in the NF Railway as well as in Indian Railways. This is the first such initiative in any central government organization and NF Railway will take more such initiatives in the future, Anshul Gupta said during the inaugural ceremony.”

Swati Bidhan Baruah expressed her immense pleasure over the initiative taken by the NF Railway.

The Centre has approved a comprehensive scheme for transgender named “Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise” which includes a sub-scheme for comprehensive rehabilitation for the welfare of transgender persons.

NF Railway plans to operate more such trans tea stalls at other railway stations in the region soon.