Guwahati: The 8th Assam State Film Awards were announced on Friday in Guwahati, with the honours for films from the years 2018 and 2019.

Assam cultural affairs minister Bimal Bora announced the awards at a press conference in Guwahati.

While Jonaki Porua–Fireflies, a film by Milin Dutta won the best feature film award for 2019, internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das’s Bulbul Can Sing bagged the award for 2018.

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Bhaskar Hazarika was awarded the Best Director award for his film Aamis 2019, and Rima Das won the best director award for her film Bulbul Can Sing for 2018.

Actress Lima Das bagged the best actress award for her powerful performance in Aamis while actor Benjamin Daimari won the best actor award for his movie Jonaki Poruaa for 2019.

Actor Utkal Hajowari got the best actor award for his performance in Suspended Inspector Bodo and Amrita Gogoi and Dr Jahanara Begum jointly bagged the best actress award for their performance in Nijanor Gaan and Kaaneen respectively.

Assam State Film Awards for 2019: Check the Full List Here

Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala Award for Best Film: Jonaki Porua–Fireflies (Milin Dutta)

Brojen Barua Award for Best Direction: Bhaskar Hazarika (Aamis)

Abdul Majid Award for the Best Debut Director: Anupam Kousihk Borah (Bornodi Bhotiaai)

Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Award Best Screenplay: Bhaskar Hazarika (Aamis)

Nalin Dowerah Award for Best Cinematography: Pradim Daimary (Ratnakar)

Bhaben Das Award for Best Editing: Pratim Khaound (Ratnakar)

Parbati Prasad Barua Award for Best Music Direction: Tarali Sarma (Jonaki Poruwa) Quan Bay (Aamis)

Natasurjya Phani Sarma Award for Best Actor: Benjamin Daimari (Jonaki Poruaa)

Aideo Handique Award for Best Actress: Lima Das (Aamis)

Biju Phukan Award for the Best Debut Actor (Male): Jitumoni Kalita

(Pakhilar Pakhi)

Bidyut Chakrabarty Award for the Best Debut Actor (Female): Dorothy Bharadwaj (Bornodi Bhotiaai)

Bijoy Sankar Award for the Best Popular Film: Ratnakar

(Jatin Bora and Navanita Sharma Bora)

Tassuduk Yusuf Award for Best Performance in Negative role: Padmarag Goswami (Pratighaat and Xubala)

Rudra Barua Award for Best Playback Singer (Male): Zubeen Garg

(Kanchanjangha) Panchana

Pratima Pandey Barua Award for Best Playback Singer (Female): Ananya Dutta (Pratighat) Jibon Khupi Khupi

Dr. Nirmalprova Bordoloi Award for Best Lyricist: Rajdeep (Pratighat)

Jiban Khupi Khupi

Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Award for Special Jury Award: 1. Chandra Mudoi for socially relevant content (Ronuwa), Rajni Basumatary for outstanding performance (Jwlwi)

Gajen Barua Award for best Choreography: Deepak Dey (Ratnakar) Rati rati

Pijush Kanti Roy Award for Best Audiography: Aamis Gautam Nayar (Sound designer)

Debajit Gayan (Recordist)

Rukmajit Baruah(Recordist)

Ajay KV PB (Rerecordist)

Jugal Das Award for Best Art Direction: Ratnakar

Jyoti Shankar Bhattacharya

Navanita Sharma Bora

Banshi Das Award for Best Make- up: Biswajit Kalita

(Ratnakar)

Pradip Chaliha Award for Best Costume Design: Prakash Deka

(Jonaki Poruua)

Girish Choudhury Award for Best Supporting Actor: Amit Kumar Bora (Porichoy)

Iva Achao Award for Best Supporting Actress: Pratibha Choudhury

(Pokhilar pakhi)

Phunu Barua Award for Best Film in other language in Assam: Jwlwi—The Seed (Bodo) Rajni Basumatary

Master Siddhartha Award for Best Child Artiste: Ashramika

(Ratnakar)

Assam State Film Awards for 2018: Check Full List Here

Best film : Bulbul Can Sing

Best Director : Rima Das, Bulbul Can Sing

Best Screenplay : Manjul Barua ( Kaaneen )

Best Debut Director : Khanjan Kishor Nath ( Chor )

Best Cinematography : Arup Manna ( Amrityu )

Best Editing : Heu En Barua ( Bhoga Khiriki )

Best Music : Anurag Saikia ( Xoixobote Dhemalite & Chor )

Best Actor : Utkal Hajowari ( Suspended Inspector Bodo )

Best Actress : Amrita Gogoi ( Nijanor Gaan ) Dr Jahanara Begum (Kaaneen)

Best Debut Actor : Monoranjan Das ( Bulbul Can Sing )

Best Debut Actress : Arnali Das ( Bulbul Can Sing )

Best Popular Film : Raktbeez

Best Performance in Negative Role : Baharul Islam ( Raktbeez )

Best Performance in Comic Role : Fwila J Bargoyary ( Onnai )

Best Playback Singer ( male ) : Ibsonlal Barua ( Bhoga Khiriki )

Best Playback Singer ( female ) : Nahid Afrin ( Nijanor Gaan )

Best Lyricist : Bitopan Neog ( Kor Pora Koloi )

Best Choreography : Deepak Dey ( Onnai )

Best Audiography : Amrit Pritom ( sound design ) & Debojit Changmai

( mixing ) ( Bhoga Khiriki )

Best Art Director : Bikul Boro ( Kor Pora Koloi )

Best Make-up : Ashitabh Barua ( Kaneen )

Best Costume Designer : Jirina Basumatary ( Onnai )

Best Supporting Actor : Sanjay Khargharia ( Bhoga Khiriki )

Best Supporting Actress : Poonam Gurung ( Suspended Inspector Bodo )

Best Child Artist : Gunjan Saikia ( Chor ), Om Kashyap ( Amrityu )

Jury Special Award : Amrityu