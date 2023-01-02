GUWAHATI: The winners of the 5th Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards (NE) 2022 have been announced.
Critically acclaimed Khasi film Iewduh has begged the “Best Film” award.
Iewduh has been directed by Pradip Kurbah from Meghalaya and produced by Sankar Lall Goenka.
FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS:
1. Best Film: IEWDUH (Khasi)
Producer: Sankar Lall Goenka
Director: Pradip Kurbah
2. Best Direction: MAYANGLAMBAM ROMI MEITEI
Film: Eikhoigi Yum (Manipuri)
3. Screen Writing: PAULAMI DUTTA GUPTA & PRADIP KURBAH
Film: Iewduh
4. Best Music Direction: PALLAV TALUKDAR
Film: Bulu Film (Assamese)
5. Best Cinematography: JOHNI MEITEI & KANGABAM BIKRAM
Film: Eikhoigi Yum
6. Best Sound Designing: AMRIT PRITAM
Film: Iewduh
7. Best Editing: SHWETA RAI CHAMLING
Film: Emuthi Puthi (Assamese)
8. Best Art Direction: BEDANTA BORO & NISHAD RANJAN GOGOI
Film: Xobdo-Nixobdo-Kolahol (Assamese)
9. Best Actor (Male): ALBERT MAWRIE
Film: Iewduh
10. Best Actor (Female): SHIVA RANI KALITA
Film: Bridge (Assamese)
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
BISHES (Acting)
Film: Apaiba Leichil (Manipuri)
JURY SPECIAL MENTION
1. MASTER PRIYOJIT (Acting): Eikhoigi Yum
2. UPASHARGA: Kangkan Deka (Producer-Director)
3. JANARDHAN PATOWARY (Sound Design): Xobdo-Nixobdo-Kolahol