GUWAHATI: The winners of the 5th Sailadhar Baruah Film Awards (NE) 2022 have been announced.

Critically acclaimed Khasi film Iewduh has begged the “Best Film” award.

Iewduh has been directed by Pradip Kurbah from Meghalaya and produced by Sankar Lall Goenka.

FULL LIST OF AWARD WINNERS:

1. Best Film: IEWDUH (Khasi)

Producer: Sankar Lall Goenka

Director: Pradip Kurbah

2. Best Direction: MAYANGLAMBAM ROMI MEITEI

Film: Eikhoigi Yum (Manipuri)

3. Screen Writing: PAULAMI DUTTA GUPTA & PRADIP KURBAH

Film: Iewduh

4. Best Music Direction: PALLAV TALUKDAR

Film: Bulu Film (Assamese)

5. Best Cinematography: JOHNI MEITEI & KANGABAM BIKRAM

Film: Eikhoigi Yum

6. Best Sound Designing: AMRIT PRITAM

Film: Iewduh

7. Best Editing: SHWETA RAI CHAMLING

Film: Emuthi Puthi (Assamese)

8. Best Art Direction: BEDANTA BORO & NISHAD RANJAN GOGOI

Film: Xobdo-Nixobdo-Kolahol (Assamese)

9. Best Actor (Male): ALBERT MAWRIE

Film: Iewduh

10. Best Actor (Female): SHIVA RANI KALITA

Film: Bridge (Assamese)

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

BISHES (Acting)

Film: Apaiba Leichil (Manipuri)

JURY SPECIAL MENTION

1. MASTER PRIYOJIT (Acting): Eikhoigi Yum

2. UPASHARGA: Kangkan Deka (Producer-Director)

3. JANARDHAN PATOWARY (Sound Design): Xobdo-Nixobdo-Kolahol