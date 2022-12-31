Meghalaya Tourism Department is currently working towards boosting the tourism industry by establishing it as a regulated sector.

With the aim of creating a tourism based ecosystem, the Meghalaya government is planning to attract tourist from all around the world to experience the culture and tradition of the state.

The Meghalaya government has planned to invest more capital in the tourism industry and strengthen ties with financial institutions, besides focussing on capacity training for stakeholders.

Meghalaya is widely known for its magnificent landscapes, diverse culture, traditions and tourist spots. Moreover, the state’s tourist industry is expected to see an increase in tourist by 2024, with an estimate of 15 lakh tourists from 12.7 lakh in 2019.

The government is working to improve facilities and infrastructure in a sustainable manner, including initiatives such as ecotourism and promoting local products.

According to a recent study, one of the reason for the slow growth of the tourism industry in the state is due to the lack of good facilities of accommodation .

The state government had conducted several festival and events in the past like the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Shillong Literary Festival to increase the tourism in the state.

It also recently hosted the Megha Kayak Festival, attracting renowned kayakers from all over the world.

The government has also launched a number of programs to improve the tourist industry’s infrastructure and train workers to serve visitors better.

On the other hand, the tourism industry can be a great source of employment if proper training is provided to the people.

The department’s mission of training partners includes IL&FS Education, B-ABLE, Avenues, ETPL India, IHM & FCI, etc.

In the last few months, nearly 1,410 young people have been taught these skills by the training partners and 574 among them have been put in various roles within and outside the state.

The department is working towards its goal for the current year which is to provide education to 2,000 young people.

It also launched a Homestay Scheme with the objective to provide an opportunity to skilled citizens to start their own venture by constructing and managing a homestay.

The Homestay Scheme was designed in convergence with the PMEGP Program to facilitate the construction of 2500 Homestays across the state in order to give an impetus to the tourism ecosystem of the state.

As part of the scheme, the government will also be providing a subsidy of 70% to boost the tourism in the state.

With the government providing a subsidy of upto 70% as part of the scheme, it is expected to facilitate faster creation of tourism facilities within the state.