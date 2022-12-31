Agartala: In a bid to attract tourists, the Tourism department of Tripura has introduced ‘Hawai Safar’, helicopter services for Narkel Kunja and Unakoti tourist spots of the state.

Speaking in a press conference, the Secretary of the Tourism Department Uttam Kumar Chakma said the Tourism Department has taken the initiative to launch the helicopter service ‘Hawaii Safar’ at Ashurasthi Narkel Kunja and Unakoti to facilitate the travel of domestic and foreign tourists.

The tourism secretary said that the price of tickets for the tour to Narekel Kunja has been fixed at Rs 2,300 per person and Rs 2,500 for Unakoti.

There must be 8 passengers for each helicopter tour. Besides, this service may be suspended due to emergencies.

The secretary said that UNESCO has already shortlisted Unakoti as a World Heritage Site as per the proposal of the Ministry of Tourism of the Government of India in order to make Unakoti a centre of attraction.

In a press conference, the secretary of the tourism department said that the construction of 49 modern log huts has been undertaken in various parts of the state in order to attract tourists from all over the state.

Out of this, 31 log huts have already been started in Sepahijala wildlife Sanctuary, Tepania park, Ambassa, Baramura Ecopark and Narkel Kunja.

The tourism secretary said that the watchtower, ticket counter, parking, gallery shed, tourist facilitation centre and road renovation work have been completed through the Swadesh Darshan-1 project to beautify Neermahal, one of the tourist centres of the state.

To introduce a light and sound show at Ujjayanta Palace, the ministry has sanctioned Rs 8.88 crores. Agartala Smart City Ltd has been entrusted with the task of implementing this work.