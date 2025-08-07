Guwahati: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has issued three separate advisories urging stronger security protocols across the aviation sector, including airports, flights, and flying schools, following intelligence reports warning of possible threats from terrorist or anti-social groups.

In its third and latest advisory, BCAS instructed all aviation stakeholders to heighten vigilance from September 22 to October 2, 2025. According to the directive, recent alerts from central security agencies pointed to potential security risks at various civil aviation facilities during this period.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“All concerned parties must increase surveillance and precautionary measures at civil aviation locations such as airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, and helipads,” the advisory stated.

A senior government official downplayed the urgency of the advisories, clarifying that BCAS routinely issues similar directives ahead of national events like Independence Day, Republic Day, and major festivals such as Durga Puja. “We have sent one advisory to the Delhi government specifically to reinforce security at Indira Gandhi International Airport,” the official explained.

He further mentioned that the three advisories were part of standard protocol, one related to the Independence Day celebrations, another as a nationwide directive to airports, and the third in anticipation of the Puja season. “These are precautionary steps, not unusual alerts, and have unfortunately been overinterpreted,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As of now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has not released an official statement on the advisories.