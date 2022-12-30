Agartala: Tripura’s senior-most politician and Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma is currently undergoing treatment at GB Pant Hospital due to serious physical illness and brain stroke.

The minister, NC Debbarma is around 87 years old.

Chief Minister Professor (Dr) Manik Saha visited the hospital this evening to inquire about his health.

He discussed with the doctor on duty about taking necessary medical measures.

Besides, he also spoke to the family members of Narendra Chandra Debbarma present at the hospital.

Later, the Chief Minister told reporters said that Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma was admitted to GB Hospital due to sudden illness this morning. Currently, he is under the observation of specialist doctors and all arrangements are being made for his treatment.

Chief Minister wished the speedy recovery of ailing Narendra Chandra Debbarma.