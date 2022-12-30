Agartala: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura has identified 929 polling stations across the state where the voter turnout was below 88% in the last General Assembly Election and had taken a series of initiatives to achieve the target of 92% voter turnout during the Assembly Elections 2023.

In a press release, the CEO of Tripura said that over the years, Tripura has set an exemplary trend of higher poll percentages in the Assembly Elections. Elections are always held in a festive mood in the State.

However, voter turnout analysis shows that there are 929 Polling Stations in Tripura where the voter turnout was below 88% in the last General Assembly Election.

As per the CEO, the highest number of polling stations where voter turnout was below 88% is West District where the number of stations is 204 while the South district stands at last with 38 polling stations.

“Therefore, during the General Election 2023, special focus will be given to these 929 Polling Stations through intensive SVEEP campaigns will be taken up in these Polling Station areas. Focus on Urban Youth to participate in large numbers. Special awareness programs on EVMs & VVPATs will be taken up in all such polling station areas”, the press release reads.

It further reads that the Officials of the Election Department, District Election Officers, and Electoral Registration Officers will visit the senior citizen, and persons with disability and handover greetings along with an appeal to cast vote and all requisite arrangements like a ramp, wheelchair, separate queues etc. will be arranged at every polling station to facilitate the Senior Citizens and Persons with Disability.

“Special security measures like a frequent visit by Civil & Police Sector Officers, AROs, ROs, SPs and DEOs, area domination by CAPF for confidence building of the voters etc. will be ensured so that voters can come out and cast their vote in a peaceful manner. By all-around efforts from all stakeholders, it would be possible to achieve the target of 92% voter turnout during the Assembly Elections 2023”, the press release added.