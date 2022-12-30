AGARTALA: A day after quitting the BJP, four time MLA Hrangkhawl joined the Congress in Tripura.

Hrangkhawl represents Karamcherra constituency in Dhalai district of Tripura.

He was a four-time MLA.

Hrangkhawl resigned from the Tripura assembly and the BJP citing ‘personal’ reasons.

In 2018, Hrangkhawl had won the assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the Karamcherra constituency in Tripura.

He is the fifth BJP MLA to have quit the party since 2021.

Also read: Tripura: Congress terms ruling BJP ‘oppressor’

Earlier, Burba Mohan Tripura, Ashis Das, Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha had quit the BJP .

Meanwhile, the BJP has said that Hrangkhawl laving the party will not affect it.

Terming the ruling BJP as a ‘oppressor’ former Tripura minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that the ruling party has completely failed in fulfilling the of pre-poll promises of 2018 assembly election.

“Before coming into power in 2018, the BJP has promised so many things to people but not a single promise were fulfilled. Current BJP government promised to fill up 50 thousand vacancies within a year through a transparent recruitment process but the government lied in this case too. The government also failed to implement the 7th CPC for employees”, Barman said.