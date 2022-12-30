AGARTALA: A day after quitting the BJP, four time MLA Hrangkhawl joined the Congress in Tripura.

Hrangkhawl represents Karamcherra constituency in Dhalai district of Tripura.

He was a four-time MLA.

Hrangkhawl resigned from the Tripura assembly and the BJP citing ‘personal’ reasons.

In 2018, Hrangkhawl had won the assembly elections on a BJP ticket from the Karamcherra constituency in Tripura.

He is the fifth BJP MLA to have quit the party since 2021.

Earlier, Burba Mohan Tripura, Ashis Das, Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha had quit the BJP .

Meanwhile, the BJP has said that Hrangkhawl laving the party will not affect it.

Terming the ruling BJP as a ‘oppressor’ former Tripura minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that the ruling party has completely failed in fulfilling the of pre-poll promises of 2018 assembly election.

“Before coming into power in 2018, the BJP has promised so many things to people but not a single promise were fulfilled. Current BJP government promised to fill up 50 thousand vacancies within a year through a transparent recruitment process but the government lied in this case too. The government also failed to implement the 7th CPC for employees”, Barman said.

