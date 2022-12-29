Agartala: Terming the ruling BJP an ‘oppressor’ the former minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman said that the ruling party has completely failed in fulfilling the of pre-poll promises of the 2018 assembly election.

The Pradesh Congress today held a massive rally to show the strength of the party in which former BJP MLA DC Hrangkhawl and Rajkumar Sarkar brother of former and later BJP MLA Dilip Sarkar joined the Congress.

During the event, Congress highlighted the faults of the BJP government and alleged that not a single promise was fulfilled from their vision document.

“Before coming into power in 2018, the BJP promised so many things to people but not a single promise was fulfilled. The current BJP government promised to fill up 50 thousand vacancies within a year through a transparent recruitment process but the government lied in this case too. The government also failed to implement the 7th CPC for employees”, Barman said.

He also lashed the BJP government for using the sacked 10, 323 teachers by promising to solve the issue.

He also alleged that the BJP had produced “Bike Bahini” in these five years who are attacking people, setting fire to the houses of opposition parties’ supporters, fooling people, etc.