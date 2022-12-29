AGARTALA: The full bench of the election commission of India (ECI) will arrive in Tripura on a two-day tour on January 11.

The ECI team will be in Tripura to review the poll preparedness of the state for the assembly elections in 2023.

The ECI team will be led by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The ECI team will hold meetings with representatives of political parties during its visit to Tripura.

It will also take stock of the security arrangements for the assembly elections in Tripura early next year.

“The full EC team, comprising chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two election commissioners – Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel – is scheduled to arrive here on January 11 and will review poll preparedness the next day,” Tripura chief electoral officer Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao told PTI.

During the visit, the EC team will have meetings with poll officials and the chief secretary and will also “check the revised electoral rolls and other preparations for conducting free and fair elections”, he said.