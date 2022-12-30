Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has claimed Agartala city is now slowly becoming the best city in the Northeast region.

After performing bhumi puja for the first commercial complex cum parking place at Old Motor stand in Agartala, Dr Saha said that after the completion of the construction work of the commercial complex cum parking place, Agartala city will be free from traffic congestion.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested with suspected beef in Dibrugarh

“For the first time, Tripura is getting one commercial complex cum parking place. We held a detailed discussion about it. As an MLA this is my pride and the pride of these people living in the area that such a huge project is under construction here. Traffic jam is a major issue across the country. Vehicles are increasing along with development so eventually, people will look for parking places to park their vehicles which needs a proper plan. So we are constructing this commercial complex with parking space so that people don’t park their vehicle on the road which will help in reducing traffic jams”, he said,

The CM has also appealed to people to cooperate with the construction work.

Also Read: Assam: GMC bans motorised rickshaws in Guwahati

“As the construction would be started from today, people may face some issues as this is for the overall development. Everyone’s cooperation is needed. We will look after other places in the city where we can set up another parking place”, he said.

He further claimed that Agartala city is slowly becoming the best city in the NE region.

“Now Agartala is on the way to becoming the best city in the Northeast region. Tourists coming from outside of Tripura are saying that they are fascinated after visiting the state and massive development works are taking place more than in any other state. We are working to expand the national highway from two lanes to four lanes and work for six national highways is underway”, CM said.

He also directed to complete the work as soon as possible so that the government can start another work.