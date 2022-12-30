Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday temporarily suspended the Asom Bahumukhi Samabai Samiti Limited, a co-operative society of the state allegedly flouting norms and financial irregularities, officials said.

The authority of the Assam Cooperation department sealed the Jorhat-based headquarters of Samabai Samiti, which was formerly known as Assam Co-operative Insurance Ltd, Narayan Konwar, Registrar of Assam Cooperative Societies told Northeast Now.

“The officials of Assam Cooperative Societies also raided the branches of the Samabai Samiti across Assam. Following the raid, at least 270 branches of the Samiti were sealed,” Konwar said.

During the raids, the officials seized a total of Rs 30,000 00 and various documents relating to financial irregularities from different branches, he said.

Acting on the complaints filed by employees of Samabai Samiti, the Assam Cooperation department ordered a probe into the alleged financial irregularities and violation of the provision of the Assam Co-operative Societies Act, 2007.

The inquiry was conducted by Kabita Rani Das, Additional Registrar and Heramba Gayan, Joint Registrar of Assam Cooperative Societies.

The Samabai Samiti Limited was suspended and its branches were seized based on the inquiry report.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) has lodged a complaint against Samabai Samiti secretary Dibya Dhar Phukon with Jorhat police station.