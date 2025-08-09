Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Army Public School Jorhat Assam.

Army Public School Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers and Clerks.

Name of post : PRT

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Graduate holding Bachelor’s degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject/combination of subjects and in aggregate.

2. B.El.Ed./ 02-year D.El.Ed.

OR

In case suitable candidates with D.El.Ed / B.El.Ed qualifications are not available, candidates with B.Ed. or Integrated B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/ Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as when NCTE approves any institute to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or commencement of the course whichever is later.

2. Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)/Teachers Eligibility Test (TET), conducted by CBSE/State Govt in accordance with the guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3. Proficiency in teaching in English medium.

4. Knowledge of Computer Application is desirable

Name of post : UDC

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) B. Com. or fifteen years of service as a clerk (for Ex-Servicemen). Computer literate(MS Office, Tally etc.)

(b) Computer Savvy (12000 key depression per hour). Knowledge of relevant software applications used by Schools.

(c) 5 years experience as a clerk or an accounts clerk in a reputed organization; preferably a school.

Name of post : Accountant/ Account Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(a) Commerce Graduate or fifteen years service as a clerk in the Defence Services.

(b) Basic computer application course of Army/Diploma in Computer Applications of not less than one year duration. Knowledge of double entry system of accounting, excel sheetand accounting software.

(c) Minimum 5 years experience as an Accounts Clerk in the Defence Services/reputed organization

Name of post : Dance Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. Graduate/Postgraduate degree in Dance or Performing Arts from a recognized university

OR

2. Diploma (minimum 2 years) in Classical/Contemporary Dance from reputed institutions such as: Kalakshetra / Sangeet Natak Akademi / Gandharva Mahavidyalaya / Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya / Prayag Sangeet Samiti or equivalent.

3. B.Ed. qualification preferred but not mandatory.

4. Proficiency in Indian Classical, Folk, and/or Western Dance forms.

5. Ability to choreograph school functions, train students for competitions, and conduct activity based classes across age groups.

6. Good communication skills in English.

Desirable:

1. Experience of teaching in a CBSE school

2. Knowledge of event planning, music editing, and stage presentation

3. B.Ed. qualification preferred but not mandatory

Name of post : Gardener

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum qualification should be Class 10th pass

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application duly completed along with all the testimonials and payment of Rs 250/- through Demand Draft directly to Principal, Army Public School, Jorhat, Charaibahi Military Station, P.O – Charaibahi, Dist –Jorhat (Assam), PIN – 758616.

Last date for submission of application is 20 Aug 2025 by 1400hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here