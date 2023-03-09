Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to operate a tri-weekly special train between New Tinsukia and Dhubri in Assam from this month.

The special train will run three days a week – leaving from eastern Assam’s New Tinsukia on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and from Dhubri on Wednesday, Friday and Monday, NF Railway said in a statement.

Train No. 05922 (New Tinsukia – Dhubri) special will run from March 19 to August 17, 2023 leaving New Tinsukia at 02:30 pm to reach Dhubri at 04:30 am on the next day.

In the return direction, train No. 05921 (Dhubri – New Tinsukia) special will run from March 20 to August 18, 2023, leaving from Dhubri at 5:00 am to reach New Tinsukia at 07:45 pm on the same day.

The special train will be of 15 coaches comprising AC 3-tier, sleeper class, general second class coaches and general seating cum luggage vans.

During it’s both ways journey the special train will run via Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur Udalguri, Rangiya, Barpeta Road, Fakiragram stations, ND Railway said.

It added that the operation of this special train connecting Upper Assam with Lower Assam will benefit commuters and traders on this route.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.

Passengers are requested to see these details before undertaking their journey, said NF Railway.