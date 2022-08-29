Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to run a one-way special train from Guwahati to Jammu Tawi to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The special train will run for a single trip on August 31, 2022, NF Railway said in a statement on Monday.

Special train No. 05612 (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) will depart from Guwahati railway station at 08:30 am on August 31 (Wednesday), it said.

The special train will run via Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Moradabad and Ludhiana Jn. railway stations to reach Jammu Tawi at 9:45 am September 2 (Friday).

The special train will consist of 16 coaches. There will be one AC three-tier coach, 14 sleeper class coaches and one seating cum Luggage coach. Wait-listed passengers of other trains running on this route can avail the facility.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.