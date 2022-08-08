Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has decided to operate three pairs of examination special trains for the help of candidates appearing for the RRB NTPC examination.

One special train will operate between Dibrugarh – Howrah – Dibrugarh, one between Agartala – Guwahati – Agartala and another between Silchar – Kolkata – Silchar for one trip each in both directions, NF Railway said in a statement.

Examination special train No. 05972 (Dibrugarh– Howrah), will depart from Dibrugarh at 7:25 pm on 08th August, 2022 (Monday) to reach Howrah at 12:30 am on 10th August, 2022 (Wednesday).

During the return journey, special train no. 05971 (Howrah– Dibrugarh) will depart from Howrah at 2:35 pm on 12th August, 2022 (Friday) to reach Dibrugarh at 5:45 am on 14th August, 2022 (Sunday).

This special train will consist of 20 coaches. There will be 15 Sleeper Class, 02 General Seating, 01 AC Three Tier, 01 Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment and 01 Luggage, Brake Cum Generator Car.

Another examination special train No. 05672 (Agartala – Guwahati), will depart from Agartala at 7:00 pm on 09th August, 2022 (Tuesday) to reach Guwahati at 08:30 am on 10th August, 2022 (Wednesday).

During the return journey, special train no. 05671 (Guwahati – Agartala), will depart from Guwahati at 5:30 pm on 12th August, 2022 (Friday) to reach Agartala at 08:30 am on 13th August, 2022 (Saturday). This special train will consist of 10 coaches. There will be 04 Sleeper Class, 04 General Seating and 02 Luggage cum Guard Van.

One more examination special train No. 05674 (Silchar – Kolkata), will depart from Silchar at 1 :45 pm on 09th August, 2022 (Tuesday) to reach Kolkata at 11:30 pm on 10th August, 2022 (Wednesday).

During the return journey, special train no. 05673 (Kolkata – Silchar), will depart from Kolkata at 11:30 pm on 12th August, 2022 (Friday) to reach Silchar at 05:00 am on 14th August, 2022 (Sunday).

This special train will consist of 20 coaches. There will be 05 AC Three Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 02 General Seating and 02 Luggage cum Guard Van.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway.