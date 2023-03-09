Guwahati: A man was killed and two others were injured when a youth attacked them with a knife in a temple premise in lower Assam’s Bongaigaon district during Holi celebrations.

The incident took place at the Pallirtal Palpara Mandir in Jogighopa, where a Doul Utsav was being organised.

According to reports, a heated argument broke out between the victim, Tarani Das, and the accused, Krishna Shill, over the distribution of prasad, leading to the attack.

Two youths, Robin Chandra Shill and Shadhon Paul attempted to stop the assailant but were also injured in the process.

Both the injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It is suspected that both the accused and the victim were in an inebriated state during the incident.

Police began an investigation into the incident and are trying to apprehend the accused, who is on the run.