Shillong: North Tura MLA Thomas A Sangma was elected the Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Sangma, who is from the National People’s Party (NPP), was elected unanimously as no other candidate had filed the nomination for the Speaker’s post.

He is replacing Metbah Lyngdoh of the United Democratic Party (UDP), who held the position in the previous term.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) 2.0, led by the NPP has 45 legislators.

The opposition, comprising of the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Voice of the People Party, has a total of 14 MLAs.

Polling for the Assembly elections was held in 59 out of 60 seats on February 27.

Earlier on Tuesday, National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the chief minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.

Governor Phagu Chauhan also administered the oath of office and secrecy to seven other MLAs from the NPP, two from the UDP and one each from BJP and HSPDP as ministers in Sangma’s cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Assam Chief Minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those present on the occasion.

Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, both from the NPP, took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Ampareen Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon and A T Mondal were among those from the NPP who took as cabinet ministers.

BJP’s A L Hek, UDP’s Paul Lyngdoh and Kyrmen Shylla, and Shakliar Warjri of the HSPDP also took oath as ministers.