Guwahati: The Hynniewtep Youth Council (HYC), one of the influential tribal organizations of Meghalaya, has asked two newly elected MLAs belonging to HSPDP to leave the NPP camp headed by Conrad K. Sangma.

The youth body warned of drastic steps against the two MLAs— Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri if they fail to quit the NPP-led formation by March 6.

The members of HYC on Saturday burnt effigies of Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri after they extended support to NPP for the formation of a new government under the leadership of Conrad K Sangma.

NPP Chief Conrad Sangma on Friday met Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked a claim to form the government with the support of 32 MLAs including two each from BJP and HSPDP.

The two were also allegedly intimidated late Friday night when miscreants tried to set fire to the office of a firm owned by Methodius Dkhar.

Soon after Sangma staked claim to form the government, the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) organised a meeting of all the regional parties in a bid to form a government sans the NPP and the BJP.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party with 26 MLAs followed by the UDP with 11, the TMC and Congress with five each, the Voice of the People Party with four, and the BJP, HSPDP and People’s Democratic Front with two each. Two seats went to independents.

According to The Hindu, Dkhar and Mr. Warjri slipped out of the meeting reportedly to have some tea and met Sangma with a letter of support.

HSPDP president K.P. Pangniang later wrote to Sangma stating that his party “did not authorize the duo to lend support for the formation of your government”.

He further wrote that the HSPDP has decided to “withdraw our support to your party, effective from March 3”.

Sangma later said the two MLAs came to support the NPP voluntarily. “They are not merging with the NPP and will remain as HSPDP members,” he added.

Congratulations to Shri T D Shira on taking oath as the Pro-tem Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. Our best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/QOlPef6DKq — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) March 4, 2023

The HYC also threatened to lay siege to the houses of the duo and not allow them to take the oath.

According to reports, some Meghalaya MLAs, including the two of the HSPDP, have been escorted a hotel in Guwahati.

On the other hand, NPP’s Timothy D. Shira was sworn in as the pro tem Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly.