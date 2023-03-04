Shillong: KP Pangniang, President of the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), has sent a letter to the National People’s Party (NPP) President Conrad Sangma to withdraw support from the party in forming a government.

The letter was sent after two HSPDP MLAs, Methodius Dkhar and Shakliar Warjri, submitted a letter of support to NPP.

In his letter, Pangniang said that the party had not authorised the two MLAs to lend support and that the party had “no role in this affair”.

He requested Sangma to take immediate action to withdraw support, effective from March 3.

The letter to NPP Chief Conrad K Sangma

Prior to this, Pangniang had been in discussions with leaders of the United Democratic Party (UDP), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Congress, People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and Voice of the People Party (VPP) to form a non-NPP, non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, but their attempt was thwarted by the decision of the two HSPDP MLAs.

It may be mentioned that Conrad Sangma had already met the government on Friday to stake claim for forming the government with support from 32 MLAs.

He was supposed to take oath as the Chief Minister on March 7 but the withdrawal of support from HSPDP may affect the plans.