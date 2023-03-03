Guwahati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police on Friday arrested a suspended police officer and his wife after the sleuths had recovered unaccounted cash from his residence in Guwahati.

Suspended Sub Inspector Utpal Bora, who was earlier arrested for the unfair handling of a case related to the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Dhekiajuli, and his wife Pratibha Deka were booked under the relevant section of IPC.

Both of them were produced before the special court which sent them to five-day CID custody.

Earlier in November 2022, CID arrested sub-inspector Utpal Bora, the then officer-in-charge of Dhula police station in Assam after collecting adequate evidence that he allegedly took illegal gratification of Rs 5 lakh from the family of the accused.

He later got bail in the case and walked out of jail.

According to police, on June 11 last year, the body of a 13-year-old girl was found hanging at the house of SSB jawan Krishna Kamal Baruah, where she was working as a domestic help, in Assam’s Darrang district.

The victim, who belonged to the tea-tribe community, was allegedly raped and murdered by the SSB jawan. The accused police officers and the doctors allegedly tried to make it appear as a case of suicide by taking money from the accused.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered the police chief to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Following that, Darrang superintendent of police (SP), Rajmohan Roy, additional SP, Rupam Phukan and the in-charge of Dhula police station, Utpal Bora, were placed under suspension and the case was handed to CID.

The CID later arrested the three police officers.

Three doctors of a government hospital were also arrested by the CID of the Assam police for allegedly covering up the rape cum murder of the minor girl.