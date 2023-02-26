GUWAHATI: Did Assam police kill a “wrong person” in an encounter near Rowta in Udalguri district?

Did Assam police shot dead a “wrong person” after it ‘mistakenly’ identified him as a robber?

Well these are some of the questions that are being raise following the Rowta encounter in Assam.

Several media houses in Assam, on Saturday, had claimed that the Assam police personnel in Udalguri district “mistakenly identified” a person as Keniram Basumatary and shot him dead.

These reports were based on the claims made by a woman, who said that the deceased person was not Keniram Basumatary – a robber – but in fact, was her husband Dimbeswar Mushahary.

Notably, after the encounter, the Assam police handed over the body of the deceased to the family members of Keniram Basumatary, who accepted it and performed the last rites.

Now, the family members of Dimbeswar Mushahary have demanded that the body of the deceased by exhumed and necessary tests be performed to ascertain the real identity of the dead person.

According to Assam police, Keniram Basumatary, a robber, was shot and killed during an exchange of firing between a police team and the robber.

Two policemen also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

“The robber was shot dead during an exchange firing between the police and the robber. One sub-inspector and another police constable also sustained bullet injuries. They have been sent to Udalguri for better medication,” the Assam police had stated.